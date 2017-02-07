Taylor Kimman chosen as state recipient of ExCEL award

Taylor Kimman

Taylor Kimman of Pierz Healy High School was picked as a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state recipient for the 2017 ExCEL award. Profiles of each recipient will be aired throughout the broadcast of the winter tournaments. Kimman will be honored at halftime, March 18, at 2 p.m. during the state girls basketball tournament.

ExCEL stands for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership and is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show Leadership qualities, and who volunteer in their communities.

Every member school of the League is invited to nominate one girl and one boy for the ExCEL Award. Nominees must: be a junior in high school; make satisfactory progress toward graduation requirements; participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity; hold a leadership position(s) in their school and work voluntarily in their community.

MSHSL Award winners were announced announced via the League website.

Kimman is the daughter of Steve and Billie Kimman. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT), jazz band, pit band, pep band, Honor Society, Spanish Club, Encouraging Positive Influence and Choices (EPIC) and peer helping.