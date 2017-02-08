George Roman Wollack, 79, of Royalton, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at his residence. Visitation will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Feb. 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trintiy Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Roger Klassen officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Parish Cemetery in Royalton.

He was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Royalton, to Louis and Monica (Gryzbeck) Wollack.George was united in marriage to Adella Jarnot, Aug. 9, 1975, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, Minnesota. The couple lived in Royalton where George farmed until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and picking cans, helping and visiting neighbors, spending time with family and friends. A special thank you to the angels at CHI Hospice and Father Klassen. The family greatly appreciates your kind expression of sympathy.

He is survived by his wife, Adella Wollack of Royalton; daughter, Kaylene (Gary) Anderson of Royalton and daughter, Monica (Trent) Lemer of Sartell; son, Glen Wollack of Royalton and son, Marvin (Becky) Yackel of Royalton; sister, Marian (Russ) Markle of St. George, Utah and sister, RoseAnn (Paul) TerSteeg of Grand Marais; three grandchildren, Kelly, Gabby, and Clint,and two great-grandchildren, Reed and Blake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Rita Super.

