Jerald A. “Jerry” Naber, 62-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home in Little Falls.

Jerry requested that his body be donated for scientific research to the University of Minnesota. A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

Jerald A. “Jerry” Naber was born March 19, 1954, in St. Cloud, to the late Alvin and Anna (Franke) Naber. He was united in marriage to Janet “Jan” Konwinski, April 24, 1976, in Chippewa Falls, Wis. They settled in Little Falls. Since 1990, Jerry worked as a bench jeweler, creating and servicing jewelry at Bachman Jewelers in St. Cloud. Jerry’s best friend was his constant companion, Melee, a chocolate lab. Besides their frequent walks, she would ride along in the golf cart and the pontoon, as well as helping on the hunt for game birds. Jerry was also active with his hands doing woodworking; from small crafts on up to framing houses. For 30 plus years, Jerry participated in the annual “He-Man, Senior Division camping trips with his close friends. His favorite pastime was the get togethers with family and friends at the Bigfoot Resort in Alexandria for the past 13 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jan. Sons, Jes (Kari) Naber of Sauk Rapids and Seth Naber of Little Falls. Grandsons, Carter and Isaac Naber. Brothers, Jim Naber of Sauk Rapids and Steven (Ruth) Naber of Brainerd. Sisters, Mary (Gary) Brandon of Rogers, Marilyn (Tom) Kiloran of Pillager and Lorraine (Bruce) Patton of Akeley; as well as other family and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Anna Naber; and parents-in-law, Ray and Gladys Konwinski.

