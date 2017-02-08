No one injured in Fort Ripley Township house fire

No one was injured in a home fire in Fort Ripley Township, Monday night.

The Little Falls Fire Department (LFFD), the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department (CWCSD) and emergency responders from the North Memorial Ambulance in Brainerd put out the fire.

The fire, which started in the bathroom of a home around 6:40 p.m., said First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Tabatt, led to the LFFD and other agencies being called in.

When the LFFD was called, Tabatt said it was reported the entire home was on fire. Fifteen firefighters along with a fire engine and three tankers were sent to respond to the fire.

The CWCSD and North Memorial Ambulance responders arrived first and were able to knock down the fire in the bathroom with a fire extinguisher.

Tabatt said he was thankful they did this as it helped prevent the fire from spreading from the bathroom.

When the LFFD arrived, the fire rekindled, and was put out by firefighters.

The occupants of the home did not stay there that night for their safety.

Tabatt said the fire damage was minimal.

Emergency responders were on the scene for an hour to an hour-and-a-half.

The cause of the fire is unknown.