The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites all Chamber and community members to the dialog with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon Friday, February 10 starting at 12:15 p.m. at the Cass Gilbert Depot, 200 First Street NW in Little Falls. Simon will be in Little Falls to hear firsthand from the community their thought on the business climate of the area.

No RSVP needed. For more information, contact Debora K. Boelz at (320) 632-5155 or dboelz@littlefallsmnchamber.com.