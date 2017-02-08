Sports roundup Feb. 7

Several area teams were in action yesterday and last night.

Yesterday the Little Falls Nordic ski team competed in the Section 8 pursuit race at Maplelag near Callaway.

Both the boys and girls teams advanced to state. The boys team finished as runners-up to Brainerd, and the Flyer girls won the meet. Both Kendal Hendrickson and Hunter Zupko finished well in first place.

In girls basketball action, Pierz won its second game in a row with a 62-46 victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. Swanville was also a victor with a 40-39 win over Bertha-Hewitt. Holdingford topped Royalton 49-41.

The Little Falls wrestling team swept a triangular at Mora. The Flyers beat Mora 57-18 and Aitkin, 53-15.

Four area boys basketball teams played last night. Swanville topped St. John’s Prep, 70-56. Royalton beat Onamia, 69-47. Little Falls was beaten by Becker, 75-59 and Upsala was blown out by Browerville/Eagle Valley, 82-36.

Lastly, the Little Falls boys hockey team lost 6-3 at Alexandria.

Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 8AA playoffs. The Flying Warriors will host the winner of the play-in game (Bemidji or Buffalo), Saturday, Feb. 11. Semifinals are Tuesday, and finals will be Friday, Feb. 17 at a neutral site.