Swanville reaps rewards of Campbell’s Grand Stand for Schools promo

Mary Lou Gerads entered the “ Campbell’s Grand Stand for School” contest and won $10,000 for Swanville Schools. She is the mother of Adam Gerads, a teacher at Swanville Schools, and grandmother to Connor Gerads, a student in Swanville. Sheryl Johnson, principal at Swanville Schools, said they hoped to use the winning to purchase ChromeBooks for the students. She said the school appreciated the community and staff members who entered the contest. Pictured are front row: Connor Gerads. Back row (from left): Swanville Supt. Gene Harthan, Adam Gerads and Mary Lou Gerads.