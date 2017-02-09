Comedian Jason Schommer to release live comedy album with special performance at GRA

Comedian Jason Schommer will be in Little Falls Saturday, Feb. 25, for a party and comedy show celebrating the release of his comedy album, “Confessions of a Local Celebrity.”

Great River Arts (GRA) will present “Jason Schommer: Confessions of a Local Celebrity,” a comedy album release party and comedy show, Saturday, Feb 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join comedian Jason Schommer and special guests Mary Rowles and Ron Lamprecht for an evening of laughs and surprises, to celebrate Schommer’s comedy album release.

“Confessions of a Local Celebrit,” Schommer’s highly-anticipated comedy album debut, was recorded live in front of a sold-out audience at the Paramount Theater.

Minnesota’s own comedy icon Louie Anderson said, “Jason is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time. Go see Jason. It’s about time he recorded an album.”

Schommer, who is originally from Little Falls, started off his performing career with the community theatre group The Hole in the Day Players where he acted and directed in such productions as “Grease,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” among many others.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota – Morris, Schommer made his way to New York City to work on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” It was there that he discovered his passion for stand-up comedy when the show’s writers signed him up for a performance at The New York Comedy Club.

Since then he has performed in clubs, colleges, and theatres all over the country.

Schommer’s high energy, laugh-until-you-cry stories combine with playful one liners covering a wide array of topics ranging from the daily struggles of life to his lovable, yet kooky, Minnesotan family.

Most recently Jason worked behind the scenes on the hit FX show “Baskets” and is currently writing a TV show pilot with Louie Anderson.

Tickets acan be purchased online at www.greatart.org or by phone at (320) 632-0960 and in person during business hours. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for social hour with appetizers. Great River Arts is located in historic downtown Little Falls.