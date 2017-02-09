Good news for Morrison County: Indiana corporation to purchase Larson Boats facility, bring jobs to Little Falls

Wabash National Corporation manufactures semi-trailers and more

Carol Anderson was excited when the news was finally released Thursday, news she’d known about for a while but couldn’t share: Wabasha National Corporation is expanding its operations to Little Falls.” And with that expansion, it expects to create more than 100 jobs over the next five years.

“This is absolutely fabulous news for Little Falls and Morrison County,” Anderson said.

Thursday, Wabash National Corporation, a diversified industrial manufacturer and North America’s leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems based in Indiana, announced its plans to invest more than $3 million for the Larson Boats manufacturing facility in Little Falls. Expectations are that it takes ownership of the facility in April.

The investment is part of a $10 million longer-term plan to expand production operations for molded structural composites (MSC).

“In support of the continued success of our strategic growth and diversification efforts in advanced composites, we’re making this next step in our multi-year development plan to commercialize molded structural composites for select parts of the trailer and truck body markets,” said Dick Giromini, chief executive officer, in the formal announcement.

“We want to express our appreciation to Little Falls Mayor Zylka and city officials for their support on this project,” he said. “We look forward to joining area businesses as an economic contributor and community supporter.”

Wabash National is purchasing Larson Boat Group’s Little Falls facility. The company selected the Little Falls location as the launch facility for MSC products it said, because of the unique combination of an experienced and highly skilled workforce in composite manufacturing processes, along with a fully equipped and highly engineered facility capable of producing large-size parts at high rates of volume.

Combining this composites manufacturing capability with Wabash National’s R&D expertise in advanced composites will allow the company to begin scaling MSC technology across multiple product categories, its formal press release said.

“We remain committed to transforming Wabash National into a more diversified industrial company with a broader array of products and services. Our expanding portfolio of composite offerings is instrumental to that goal,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief operating officer. “The expansion of our MSC manufacturing capabilities, as well as our new licensed ThermHex honeycomb core composite technology that we announced last year, highlight this growing competency in advanced composites.”

Wabash National will continue to grow its other composites manufacturing operations in Lafayette and Frankfort, Ind.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and North America’s leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems.

Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Ind., the company manufactures a diverse range of products.