Lilly Ann Wenner was born to Matthew and Crystal Wenner of Pierz, February 2, 2017 at 2:55 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 1/2 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Grandparents are Gary and Deb Wenner of Royalton and Robert and Carol Bednar of Pierz. Great-grandparents are Leo and Joan Wenner of Royalton, Mary Ann Stumpf of Little Falls, Nancy Bednar of Pierz and Sev Krawiecki of Buckman.