Sheriff brings Crime Stoppers in on Brisk murder case

Those with information can leave a tip anonymously Terry Brisk

While the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek the public’s help in the investigation of the murder of Terry Brisk in November 2016, it has enlisted the help of Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers, a statewide nonprofit organization, allows people to come forward easily and anonymously with any information about the case.

Information received by Crime Stoppers will be forwarded to the investigators on the case, while preserving the anonymity of anyone who submitted it.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the $30,000 reward from local donors remains in place for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Brisk.

Brisk, 41, was shot and killed Nov. 7, 2016, while hunting on family property at the corner of Jewel Road and Hawthorne Road, east of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.

At first, the Sheriff’s Office said it may have been an accidental shooting. But in December 2016, Brisk’s death was ruled a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for information in locating Brisk’s Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever rifle.

Brisk had the older-model rifle, with a wooden stock and forearm with him when he went hunting, but when his body was found, the rifle was nowhere to be seen. It remains missing.

Larsen said his office continues to receive tips and has conducted numerous interviews. However, no arrests have been made.

Through Crime Stoppers, posters with Brisk’s photo and the information about the reward and how to call in anonymous tips will be circulated.

Larsen said reasons for coordinating with Crime Stoppers are two-fold: “1) Some people feel more comfortable contacting crime stoppers because they are a statewide organization where they are not associated with law enforcement and therefore they feel like they can remain anonymous (even though they can remain anonymous with our office as well). It’s another resource that can help us with this active investigation.

“2) Also, citizens have a lot of options to get the information to Crime Stoppers. They can call, text, use the website-Internet, use smart phone App, etc. It’s possible that some people don’t want to provide information because they are scared of retaliation,” he said. “Crime Stoppers is an additional resource that has a lot of options and hopefully it will be utilized to assist our agency with this investigation.”

Anyone with information about this case can report it anonymous to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll-free number 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), from anywhere in Minnesota, by installing the “Submit A Tip” app on any smartphone, or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES (274637).

Larsen said all contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous. People may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

Brisk left behind his wife, Pamela, and four children, as well as his parents, siblings and friends.