This sweet boy needs a home – Chewy is at the Humane Society

This is Chewy. He is an adolescent-aged black lab with a lot of personality. He is a very active and fun dog and would be perfect for an equally active person or someone who lives in the country. He would probably also be a good hunting dog as he is smart and extremely athletic. The Humane Society staff believes he may be mixed with some larger breed since he is already so tall and possibly still growing. He has spent some time with a trainer and knows some tricks and manors already. Those interested can stop at the Morrison County Animal Humane Society in Little Falls or call (320) 632-0703.