Young Royalton man injured during one-vehicle accident

A 21-year-old Royalton man was injured Wednesday, Feb. 8, as the result of a one-vehicle accident.

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office said it received a call about 7:17 p.m., of the accident at the intersection of Nature Rd and 260th Avenue in Buckman Township west of Little Rock.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Meehl was traveling south on 260th Avenue, went through the stop sign at the T intersection and crashed his vehicle. Meehl was treated at the scene by medical personal for unknown injuries. Meehl’s vehicle sustained severe damage.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Royalton Police Department, MLMB First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.