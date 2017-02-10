Barnhart charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation

William Warren Barnhart IV, 29, Little Falls, has been charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation.

He was also charged with two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

On Feb. 2, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported domestic assault.

When a deputy arrived, the victim allegedly told him that during an argument, Barnhart pushed her into a refrigerator, flipped a table and while she was on the floor choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend of the victim’s who was present convinced Barnhart to get off the victim.

Barnhart then allegedly told the victim he was going to shoot out her vehicle.

He allegedly retrieved a handgun from another room and fired it outside several times.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Barnhart didn’t point the weapon at her or threaten her with it.

The friend of the victim who was present corroborated the story.

Barnhart was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, he said he flipped over the table and fired the weapon outside, but denies ever striking the victim.

If convicted of the felony, Barnhart faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.