Billman faces felony for allegedly fleeing in vehicle

Zachary Arthur Billman, 27, Homeless, was charged in Morrison County District Court Feb. 2 with a felony for allegedly fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

Billman was also charged with a gross misdemeanor charge for allegedly obstructing the legal process with force, and a misdemeanor for driving after his license was cancelled.

On Feb. 1, an officer with the Motley Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 10 in Motley. A scan of the license plate allegedly showed the driver’s license was revoked.

After the officer turned on his lights and used his siren in short bursts, the vehicle continued to travel south on Highway 10.

The officer continued to pursue the vehicle with lights and sirens on, eventually following the vehicle onto County Road 28.

There, two semi-trucks parked on the side of the road and oncoming traffic allegedly forced the vehicle to stop.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Billman whose license is revoked and who also has a warrant out for his arrest in Wadena County.

The officer ordered Billman to exit the vehicle, but Billman was allegedly aggressive and uncooperative.

The officer told Billman to get on the ground, but he allegedly did not comply until the officer deployed his stun gun.

According to the criminal complaint, several officers had to assist the arresting officer when Billman was taken to the Morrison County Jail.

He allegedly became combative and resisted officers until a stun gun was deployed to gain compliance. Billman was then placed in a holding cell.

If convicted of the felony, Billman faces up to three years and one day in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.