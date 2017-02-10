Don’t accommodate Muslim students

To the Editor:

It’s time for the residents of Morrison County to demand the resignation of superintendent Steve Jones. He’s done a poor job, especially in regard to refugees who are currently enrolled in the Little Falls school district.

He’s awarded special privileges including prayer rooms for Muslims, while excusing Muslim girls from wearing gym uniforms. Allowing special privileges to newcomers will not help them assimilate to our culture. The next group that comes along will demand even more special treatment from our school district.

Look no further than St. Cloud. Aside from all the troubles St. Cloud has brought upon themselves, they have installed foot baths, hired interpreters while putting great demands on the school system through legal action. Little Falls is not St. Cloud, but allowing prayer rooms and teaching Islam in world history class while ignoring Christianity is one step closer.

Maybe, first educate the School Board that Islamic prayer can be postponed when circumstances are difficult. Quran doctrine Sura 4:28. Example: disruption of class education. Superintendent Jones needs to go.

— Chad Olson, Fort Ripley