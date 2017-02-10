Don’t blame everything on Trump

To the Editor:

I voted for Donald Trump because he intended to protect human babies from continued dismemberment, by appointing Supreme Court justices who would vote to stop the abortion era that has killed 56 million American babies.

During debate, when asked how she could support the killing of 8-9 pound babies in late-term abortions, Hillary Clinton pathetically pleaded the “woman’s right to choose” slogan. While campaigning, she promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would vote to continue this unabated slaughter.

In part because of his pro-life stance, liberals blame Trump for everything they think is wrong. I believe the Jan. 29 letter stating, “The Trump era lets people feel they can intimidate and threaten others” is another unjust attack on Trump.

The word “era” defines a period of time over which something develops. By Jan. 29, Trump had been president a week, hardly enough time to make someone “empowered to harass.”

The clerk in the letter was alert and providing a safe atmosphere. I have daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters. I applaud anyone who ensures a man wouldn’t surprise them in the women’s bathroom. The clerk only checked out why someone who looked like a man went there.

That’s not Trump’s fault.

— Donald Richter, Minneapolis, a native of Morrison County