Figuring things out keeps Rice man happy and sewing machines humming

By Mollie Rushmeyer, Correspondent People from all over Minnesota have traveled to Tony Adams’ sewing machine repair in Rice for his expertise. He takes each broken machine, sometimes being told it’s broken beyond repair, as a new challenge and enjoys every minute of the detailed work.

Mechanical ability runs in the family for Tony Adams, a second-generation sewing machine repair person. For 45 years, he has fixed sewing machines both for businesses and out of his Rice home as Adams Sewing Machine Repair.

In 1971, Adams, originally of Little Falls, found himself between jobs and applied to Munsingwear clothing manufacturer in Little Falls to maintain and fix the industrial sewing machines. Jake Adams, Tony’s late father, was also in sewing machine repair, and worked at Munsingwear at the time. Adams said his father encouraged him to pursue the profession.

“He was the one who talked me into applying at Munsingwear,” Adams said. “He said, ‘You have a real mechanical brain. A real eye for the job.’”

After an 11-year stint at Munsingwear, the company closed its doors and Adams subsequently worked for J.D.’s Sewing Center in St. Cloud, Weeres Pontoons in St. Cloud, as the supervisor of the upholstery and sewing department, Stearns, Inc. of Sauk Rapids in industrial sewing machine repair, and then maintenance at Kraft Foods in Albany until his retirement in 2015.

Through the years, Adams said the task of fixing the intricate parts of personal home-use sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, shoe mending machines and other factory machinery, hasn’t lost any of its luster.

“It’s a challenge to figure out what’s going on,” Adams said. “Sometimes they’ve already brought the machines somewhere else, and they couldn’t figure it out. I love to figure things out.”

His wife, Geri said: “Some people like Sudoku or doing crossword puzzles. He likes to take apart machines. And if someone says it can’t be done, he takes it as a challenge. Game on.”

Throughout his years of professional work, he has also run his in-home business, Adams Sewing Machine Repair, since the early 1990s, when his father became too elderly to run his own side business of personal sewing machine repair.

During his childhood, Adams’ traveled all over rural Morrison County and elsewhere to pick up machines for people as well as people dropping machines off at their home. Customer service and going above and beyond for people were crucial to his father’s business success, and something Adams said has always been important to him as well.

“If you keep the prices reasonable and keep people happy and satisfied, people will come back,” Adams said.

His willingness to go the extra mile was demonstrated in a recent instance with an elderly woman unable to drive. Adams took it upon himself to go to her home in Little Falls and retrieve her broken machine.

“Once in a great while, if there is an elderly, non-driving lady, he felt it good karma to pick up the machine and bring it back — hoping someday someone will go out of their way to help one of us in our later years,” Geri said.

He also does a car-side service for customers at his home business, coming right out to the vehicle to pick-up/drop-off the machines. And if he can’t fix it, customers don’t pay. With the recommendations from his happy customers, Adams has stayed busy. People have traveled from Minneapolis, and even Bemidji, for his expertise.

Some of the unusual items found in the machines over the years include dog food, mouse nests, candy and stick pins.

And perhaps that’s part of the charm. There are still surprises to be had after all this time, he said.

“It’s like a puzzle,” Adams said. “When something doesn’t work, I want to know why it doesn’t work. Especially if someone else said it can’t be fixed. I love to help them by fixing their machine so they don’t have to buy a new one.”