The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) will host parent/teacher conferences, Monday, Feb. 13, from 3:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. in the high school commons. This will be the only parent/teacher conference scheduled for the third quarter.

Parents are encouraged to stop by the high school during conferences to learn more about their student’s progress this year. Quarter 4 conferences will be held April 24.

Contact the high school with any questions, (320) 616-2202.