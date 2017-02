Little Falls High School musicians do well at state section solo and ensemble contest

Pictured is the Little Falls Community High School Jazz Ensemble, one of the ensembles who received superior ratings at the state section solo ensemble contest, held Feb. 1. Pictured are front row (from left): Aidan Kray, Erika Bassett, Emma Holloway, Angela Meschke, Sophia Sowada and Oscar Norgren. Second row: Dominic Standage, Ethan Wickstrom, Jacob Korver, Erik Vinje and Andrew Marod. Third row: Tyler Moore, Aspen Anderson, Melissa Geisenhof, Michael Kalpakoff, Morgan Nelson and Lucas Burr. Back row: Jordy Waldoch, Zachary Sobania, Max Jorgensen, Cary Armagost, Joseph Blair, Christy Masog, Mitchell Schirmers and Isaac Olson. Not pictured: Scott Kailer.

Little Falls Community High School student musicians recently competed at the state section solo and ensemble contest held Feb. 1, at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

Little Falls results are as follows:

Best in Site: Flute solo – Isaac Olson and tuba solo – Jordyn Waldoch.

Highest score: Flute solo – Isaac Olsen with a perfect score.

Soloists who received superior ratings included: Isaac Olson, Jordyn Waldoch, Angela Meschke, Lucas Burr, Mitchell Schirmers, Tyler Moore, Logan Schuett and Morgan Nelson.

Members of ensembles (non-Jazz Band) who received superior ratings included: Rachel Liesenheimer, Aidan Kray, Kate Miller, Nick Maslowski, Landon Johnson, Sophia Sowada, Alaina Shelstad, Ethan Wickstrom, Nick Durfee, Connor Skeesick, Dominic Sunders, Chris Vogl, Emma Holloway, Scott Kailer, Melissa Geisenhof, Jordyn Waldoch, Aspen Anderson, Tyler Moore, Erik Vinje, Morgan Statema, Kristen Athmann, Isaac Olson, Renee Stalmer, Lauryn Newport, Jessica Storkamp, Bethany Hanfler, Alexis Tembreull, Jessica Eberhardt, Erika Bassett, Isabel Pechan, Savanna Slettom, Toni Madges, Bailey Stalmer, Kayla Statema, Lucas Burr, Jacob Korver, Grace Schulte, Josh Jennings, Becca Avery, Carlee Ringwelski, Mitchell Schirmers and Christy Masog.

The Jazz Ensemble received 22 consecutive superior ratings for members including: Aspen Anderson, Erika Bassett, Joseph Blair, Lucas Burr, Melissa Geisenhof, Emma Holloway, Max Jorgensen, Scott Kailer, Michael Kalpakoff, Jacob Korver, Aidan Kray, Andrew Marod, Christy Masog, Angela Meschke, Tyler Moore, Morgan Nelson, Oscar Norgren, Isaac Olson, Mitchell Schirmers, Zachary Sobania, Sophia Sowada, Dominic Standage, Erik Vinje, Jordy Waldoch and Ethan Wickstrom.