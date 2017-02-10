Recipes from the Past

STRAWBERRY HEART CAKE

1 – 1/4 c. sugar, divided

1 1/2 c. flour

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. baking powder

2 (10 oz.) pkgs. frozen sliced strawberries, thawed

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 c. butter or margarine, softened

1/2 tsp. salt

2 large eggs

1/2 c. buttermilk

Powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Combine 1/4 cup sugar and cornstarch in medium saucepan. Add strawberries, cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 15 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat, stir in lemon juice. Let cool. Beat butter at medium speed until creamy, gradually add remaining 1 cup sugar, beating well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Mix at low speed after each addition until blended. Stir in vanilla. Pour batter into a greased and floured 10-inch heart shaped pan. Bake at 325° for 35 minutes, until pick inserted comes in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on rack for 10 minutes, remove from pan and let cool completely on rack. Using a serrated knife, cut vertically to, but not through, bottom of cake, 1-inch from edge. Hollow out the heart-shaped center of cake, reserving for another use. Sprinkle cake with powdered sugar. Spoon strawberry mixture into center of cake. Cover and chill at least 3 hours.

RED VELVET CAKE WITH “WHIPPED CREAM” FROSTING

1/2 c. shortening

1 1/2 c. sugar

2 eggs

1 c. buttermilk

12 oz. red food coloring and 1 1/4 oz. water

2 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. soda

2 Tbsp. cocoa

Cream shortening, add sugar. Add eggs and beat. Make a pasta of food coloring, cocoa and water. Add to batter. Add flour, salt, soda and buttermilk alternately. Add vanilla. Bake in three 9-inch pans for 20-25 minutes in 350° oven. Put cooled layers together with frosting.

Frosting:

5 Tbsp. flour

1 c. milk

1/2 lb. butter

1 c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Warm milk and mix it into flour to make a paste like heavy starch. Cool. Add sugar and vanilla. Beat in butter to the consistency of whipped cream. Put between layers and on top. Do not frost sides.

CHERRY CHOCOLATE CAKE

1 pkg. Devil’s Food cake mix

3 eggs

1 1/3 c. water

1/2 c. Crisco oil

2 c. frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 c. chopped maraschino cherries

1 can chocolate frosting.

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour two – 9-inch layer pans. Prepare batter, following package directions. Divide evenly between the 2 pans. Bake and cool as directed. Fold chopped cherries into whipping topping. Spread between cake layers. Frost with chocolate frosting. Refrigerate until ready to serve. (Option: use fresh or canned dark sweet cherries).

DELUXE STRAWBERRY CAKE

1 pkg. strawberry cake mix (white or yellow can be used)

3/4 box frozen, sliced strawberries, thawed

1 (3 oz.) pkg. strawberry gelatin

4 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. flour

1/2 c. water

3/4 cooking oil

Mix together cake mix, gelatin, flour, salt and eggs, oil and water, beat at medium speed on mixer for 2 minutes. Add strawberries, including syrup, beat 1 minute. Put in greased, floured pan and bake at 350° until done, 35 to 40 minutes.

Strawberry butter frosting:

1/2 c. butter

1/4 box frozen sliced strawberries, thawed

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 (l lb.) box powdered sugar

Beat butter in mixer until smooth, add sugar alternately with berries, including syrup (may have to watch so that it doesn’t get too thin.) Beat until smooth, add vanilla. If frosting seems too thick, think with a small amount of milk. (Leftover icing keeps well in refrigerator.)

CHERRY FUDGE CAKE

1 pkg. fudge or chocolate cake mix

1 tsp. vanilla

1 can cherry pie mix

2 eggs

Mix all ingredients. Preheat oven to 350°. Pour into greased and floured 13-by-9-inch pan.

Frosting:

6 Tbsp. butter

1 1/3 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. milk

1/2 c. chocolate chips

Boil 1 minute and let cool, stirring until spreadable.

STRAWBERRY PIE(frozen strawberries)

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

1 box frozen strawberries

1 (3 oz.) pkg. strawberry Jello

1 c. boiling water

1 c. cream, whipped

Dissolve Jello in boiling water. Put the frozen strawberries in the hot Jello mixture and stir to thaw. Add the whipped cream to the strawberry mixture and pour into the baked pie shell. Chill. Note: Dream Whip may be used in place of whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY DESSERT

Crust:

1 c. flour

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 c. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

Filling:

2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

3/4 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla

3 eggs

Topping:

1 (2 pt.) or 2 (1 pt.) containers fresh strawberries

1 container strawberry glaze

1. Mix flour, brown sugar, salt, butter and vanilla and pat down in 13-by-9-inch pan. Bake at 375° for 5 minutes

2. Beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and eggs. Put on top of baked crust in pan. Bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes. Cool.

3. Cut up strawberries and mix with strawberry glaze. Put on top of cheese layer. Put in refrigerator. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.