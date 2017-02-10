Repealing ACA may be dangerous

To the Editor:

Families in Morrison County have always valued the safety and security of health coverage. Some members of Congress are discussing making major changes to our health system in the United States— including repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement. This would cause families in Minnesota to go without needed health care and expose them to financial risk.

Repealing the ACA would leave almost 30 million people, Americans, without the security of health coverage and affect millions more who have benefited greatly from the new law through improvements such as:

All new insurance plans are required to cover preventive services at no cost—like check-ups, well-child visits, cancer screenings and vaccines;

People with pre-existing conditions like asthma, cancer and diabetes can no longer be denied or charged more for coverage; and

People with chronic illnesses no longer face lifetime caps on their benefits that basically cut off their coverage when they need it most.

The growth in the number of uninsured residents would increase demand for uncompensated care. State and local governments and health care providers would have to bear this cost.

Keep our families safe, and our economy and communities healthy. We must have quality, affordable health care.

— Linda Ploof, Little Falls