Sports roundup Feb. 9

A Little Falls girls/boys doubleheader sweep of Mora highlighted last nights prep sports action. The Flyers boys played first and downed the Mustangs 79-67. The Flyers girls followed that with a 45-40 win over the Lady Mustangs.

In other girls basketball action, the Swanville Bulldogs topped Browerville-Eagle Valley in overtime, 69-66. In a Prairie Conference rivalry game, the Royalton Royals defeated Upsala, 48-38, in Royalton.

In other boys basketball action, the Pierz Bulldogs were narrowly defeated by Maple Lake, 58-53. Royalton was defeated by St. John’s Prep, 57-42. Lastly, Holdingford fell to Kimball, 59-49.

The Little Falls wrestling team was swept by Section 8AAA opponents in a triangular at Sartell last night. The Sabres beat the Flyers 41-36 in a close struggle. Little Falls senior Lane Rutten won the 100th match of his career in a 39-27 loss to Willmar last night as well.

In boys hockey, the Little Falls Flyers shut out Northern Lakes in a non-section game, 6-0.

The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team found out that it will be hosting No. 8 Buffalo, Saturday, Feb. 11, for the Section 8AA quarterfinal.