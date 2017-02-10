St. Cloud woman convicted of third degree drug possession

Alesha Ann Clausen, 29, St. Cloud, was convicted in Morrison County District Court Feb. 1, of felony third degree drug possession.

On Oct. 4, 2015, at approximately 7 a.m., a law enforcement officer stopping to get fuel at a gas station in Motley noticed a woman sitting in a nearby vehicle slumped over the steering wheel.

The officer’s attempts to contact the driver were met with a drowsy response, and the officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana as well as a strong chemical odor that burned the officer’s nostrils.

The driver, identified as Clausen, appeared to be disoriented and disheveled and had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and dilated pupils.

Clausen performed poorly on several field sobriety tests, although a breath test indicated no alcohol consumption.

A search of Clausen’s vehicle found drug paraphernalia, as well as a small stuffed animal containing 2.27 grams of a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Inside Clausen’s purse was found a brown bag containing 13.94 grams of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Clausen originally pleaded not guilty to second degree drug possession, before pleading guilty to third degree drug possession as part of a plea agreement.

Clausen was sentenced to 27 months in prison, but was given a stayed sentence of 20 years of supervised probation.

Clausen was also sentenced to 22 days in jail and was given credit for 22 days served. She was fined $585.

A fourth degree misdemeanor DWI charge was dismissed.