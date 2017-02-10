The season of love

By Frank Rebnord

In His Service Ministries

This is the time of the year that our minds are drawn to the people that we have fond feelings for and love. It may be a person that we are courting, fiance or maybe spouse. Either way it is the time of the year that we begin to want to bless these “loves of our life” with flowers or candy or whatever it may be.

From our hearts these things speak of our love for that special someone and it is nice, but this love could and should be shown toward them every day of the year in some special way. It does not need to be flowers or candy but maybe a simple touch, eye contact and those three little words that, in my opinion, we don’t say enough to one another in our intimate relationships, “I love you!”

There are many ways that I have found to say those words with not even speaking them. It can be by helping wash the clothes, or sweeping or vacuuming the floors. Maybe by making breakfast and sometimes helping with other meals is a great way to say “I love you.”

What I am saying is found in your Bible, 1 Corinthians 13:4-8,” Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. Love does not demand its own way. Love is not irritable, and it keeps no record of when it has been wronged. It is never glad about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.

Love will last forever, but prophecy and speaking in unknown languages and special knowledge will all disappear.

This is a wonderful description of love as defined by the Bible.

My challenge is to all of us; men and women, and not just for Valentine’s Day but every day, year around, to practice these things in your lives. In fact not just daily but maybe even by the hour and maybe even more than that, every moment. Not just when the “moment is just right” as some commercials would want you to think. It can even be done when you are not happy with one another for something that was done. You’ll be surprised at how much a marriage can be healed without even speaking a word but only by our actions showing our love for one another.

Bless those that read this today and let them ponder Christ’s word deeply as a way to encourage each other by demonstrating their love for one another. And yes, it never hurts to tell those you love those three little, life encouraging words; “I love you.”

May you all have a Happy Valentine’s Day and God bless.