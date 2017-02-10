Turquoise Turtle moves to new location, with something fun to offer youth

It was time for a change. Even though the Turquoise Turtle Wellness Center, previously located between Pierz and Little Falls was great with all its nature, it didn’t offer much room for growth. And grow is what the center was setting out to do, said owner and massage therapist, Amy Kowalzek.

“It was hard to grow it in the country, because people didn’t really want to drive that far, especially in the winter months with snow and bad weather. It was obvious we needed to move to town,” she said.

Amy went on a tour held by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce of the space that is available to rent or buy in the city.

“The Chamber was trying to promote businesses to move into town” Kowalzek said. “We did the tour and decided on this place.”

The Turquoise Turtle is now located at 68 Broadway E. in Little Falls. The Turquoise Turtle team is ready to provide a wide range of services at their new location in Little Falls. Pictured are (from left): Buck Kowalzek, Amy Kowalzek and Lila Jean Marquart.

One of reasons she chose the space on Broadway was that it had recently been occupied and didn’t need any repairs. All it needed was a coat of fresh paint and a good cleaning.

Since the location had previously been a hair salon, traces of chemicals in various hair products were visible on the walls, Amy said. Instead of the baby blue, tan and salmon colors that once ruled the space, she had it painted in turquoise color.

“We did that to go with the name,” she said.

Several decorative turtles on the walls were also hung to match the name of the business name.

Turquoise Turtle opened officially at the new location, Jan. 2.

On the wellness side, some of the services the Turquoise Turtle offers are massage, fitness coaching, nutrition coaching and homeopathy.

“Our goal is to be a place where people can rest and rejuvenate,” said Reiki master Lila Jean Marquart.

Since Turquoise Turtle now has more space, a library has been set up where people can come in to just sit and read about different wellness subjects. Several rockers and massage chairs available are free of any charge.

The Turquoise Turtle strives to provide a place where people can relax and rejuvenate.

An ionic foot detox is available, as well.

A retail areas has been added where customers can shop for jewelry, crystals, salves, oils, bulk teas and more.

Amy’s son, Buck Kowalzek, has joined the team, as well. Besides his knowledge of Tai chi, as well as being an artist and energy healer, Buck is also the manager of the game section.

It is a place where youths and others can come, visit with other people and play games.

“It’s a chemically free place people can come and enjoy, revisit hobbies they’ve been wanting to pick up,” Buck said. “It also gives a place for youth in town to hang out.”

Buck said he’s played and collected games as long as he can remember. In the game section, customers can buy and trade various game cards and play various board games and more. A retail section has been added to the Turquoise Turtle.

“Growing up, I wanted something like this where I could meet people that share the same hobby,” he said. “But there was nothing like it in the area, so I made my own.”

Some of the games that are featured are Magic the Gathering, Pokemon TCG, Star Wars X-wing Miniatures and Force of Will.

While the retail store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the game section is open until 10 p.m.

The Turquoise Turtle will hold a grand opening, Feb. 9-14 with door prizes, such as gift baskets with wellness products and gift certificates for the store on various products and services.