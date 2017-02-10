Zupko, Hendrickson lead Flyers to state with section titles

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

tyler.ohmann@mcrecord.com

The Little Falls girls Nordic ski team won its 11th section title in 12 years, advancing to state yet again, Tuesday. Photo courtesy Julie Rayhorn

Flyers junior Hunter Zupko races at the Section 8 Meet at Maplelag, Tuesday. Zupko won the section in 30:03.77.

However, for the first time in a little while, the Flyer boys team will join them. The boys took second with 371 points, nine behind champion Brainerd.

The action was at the Maplelag Resort north of Detroit Lakes at the Section 8 Pursuit, Tuesday.

The fact that the Section 8 individual champions were both Flyers as well, put a cherry on top.

Junior Hunter Zupko won the boys pursuit by nearly a minute with a 30:03.77 finish. Senior Kendal Hendrickson won the girls pursuit by more than minute in 35:11.93.

“To do it (advance to state) in a year when we had absolutely terrible training conditions with the lack of snow makes it even more impressive,” said Flyers head coach Terry Wasland. “Add to that the fact there is only one class in Nordic skiing and we are one of the smaller schools in our section and across the state makes this even more of an achievement.”

The Flyers girls team’s section title came by a tally of 386 points, which was 16 ahead of second place Bemidji.

Four other Flyers joined Hendrickson in the top 10.

Seniors Christy Masog and Nicollet Gammon-Deering finished seven seconds apart in fourth and fifth place respectively. Masog clocked in at 36:50.34.

Sophomore Molly Lange took eighth place, and junior Alice Foote was not far behind her in 10th place.

On the boys side, Colton Yorek, a sophomore, stepped up big for the Flyers boys, finishing in sixth place at 32:13.39.

Senior Seth Crocker made sure that the race wasn’t his last with a 10th place finish.

“How these kids kept their focus throughout the year and spent their weekends driving to find snow is a credit to their drive and determination,” Wasland said.

Savanna Slettom, Catherine Zack and Madison Marquette will also be a part of the girls team at state, which takes place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

The boys team will include Cormac Shanoff, Jackson Grant, Colton Gottwalt, Isaac Jackson, Lukas Schmitz-Peiffer and Jonah Ploof.