LF schools and city to simulate one-way on Ninth Street

Students and citizens of Little Falls are going to be the subjects of an experiment to see how turning part of Ninth Street Southeast between First Avenue Northeast and Third Avenue Southeast into a one-way street will work.

The one-way idea is being considered as a way to improve safety at Lindbergh Elementary School, by directing high school students away from the elementary school.

Little Falls Community High School Principal Tim Bjorge said school officials will be on site after school lets out, from 3 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. for the next two weeks to direct student traffic and see how the study goes.

During that time, students exiting the high school’s parking lot will be directed to turn left onto Ninth Street Southeast, or go straight onto Third Avenue Southeast.

Bjorge said he suggested this to see where the students go and how that affects traffic in the area.

“I think we’re all curious to see where the students are going,” Bjorge said.

The students at the high school have been open to the idea, Bjorge said.

“Like with most things with school, our kids understand what’s being proposed and this is going to be a temporary three-week window,” Bjorge said.

School and city staff will be observing what is happening with traffic patterns during the study, which could determine whether or not the one-way is implemented.

On the city’s side, Public Works Director Greg Kimman said barricades and stop signs will be put up to keep drivers from turning left onto Ninth Street Southeast from Third Avenue Southeast.

The city will also block off half a block of Broadway East Avenue used to get onto Ninth Street Southeast, as well as the access to the one-way section from the south side of Ninth Street Southeast at Third Avenue Southeast.

Kimman said his department will also place a barricade by the high school’s parking lot to keep drivers from turning right.