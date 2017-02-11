Little Falls to seek bids on five street projects for 2017

The five street projects in Little Falls for 2017 are all one step closer to reality.

During Monday’s meeting, the Little Falls City Council approved measures requesting bids for all five projects, though for two projects, the approval was not unanimous.

The first project, on Fourth Avenue Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest, the city plans to completely reconstruct Fourth Avenue and add storm sewer and curb and gutter to Fifth Street, and will be left as gravel passed 7-1, with Councilman Leif Hanson voting against the measure.

Hanson said the project seemed disruptive and expensive, the cost is estimated at $191,356.51, given that while the residents only petitioned for work on Fourth Avenue Northwest, and the city had to tear up part of Fifth Street Northwest to connect water lines.

Because the project was requested by a petition of a majority of residents, it required a simple majority of five votes to pass.

The measures requesting bids for work on Seventh Street Southeast between Second and Fifth avenues Southeast, estimated at $616,472.21, Third Avenue Northeast between Fourth and Fifth streets Northeast, estimated at $136,248.75, and Fourteenth Street Southwest between Second Avenue Southwest and a point 190 feet south of Second Avenue Southwest, estimated at $43,277.06, all passed unanimously.

The final project, on Ninth Street Southeast between Broadway and Third Avenue Southeast, and on Broadway East between Eighth and Ninth streets Southeast, which is estimated to cost $421,619.72, was initiated by city staff and thus required seven out of eight votes for it to pass.

The section of the street between First Avenue Northeast and Third Avenue Southeast on Ninth Street Southeast, will be converted to a one-way to improve safety at nearby Lindbergh Elementary School. Diagonal parking spaces for the school would be added to the east side of the road. Finally, access to Ninth Street Southeast from Broadway East would be closed off.

City Engineer Greg Kimman said a two-week study with the school will begin Monday that will simulate having the street as a one-way.

Kimman also told the Council it has the option to vote down the project once bids have come in and the study is done.

“You would still have the option, once we get bid prices, to reject that if you so choose,” Kimman said.

Members of the Council raised concerns about the planned project.

“The whole thing looks clunky to me,” Hanson said about the design of the project.

Councilman Jerry Knafla requested a count be done to see how many cars are picking up students from Lindbergh Elementary on Ninth Street Southeast. Knafla said after working at the school for 36 years, he couldn’t believe 200 parents were picking up kids there every day, as indicated in the 2015 Safe Routes to School study.

Councilman Frank Gosiak said he thought it may be better to vote on approving requesting bids for the project after the two-week study was done.

Kimman disagreed because of the option to reject the project once bids have come back, he said.

The earlier the city goes out for bids, the less expensive the bids are, Kimman said.

Councilman Jeremy Hanfler and Mayor Greg Zylka both said they would have liked to have had a representative from the school district speak about the project at this meeting or at the public hearing held Jan. 23.

Hanfler said any traffic study wouldn’t be able to account for the district’s plan to extend its parking lane at Lindbergh.

In the end, Hanfler voted against the project.

“There’s too many unanswered questions,” he said.

Hanson said he didn’t vote against the project because there was still the opportunity to vote against it once the bids come back.

The total cost of all five projects is estimated at just over $1.4 million.

Little Falls City Council Briefs

In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:

Appointed Jordan Heise as a part-time patrol officer with the Little Falls Police Department;

Approved Mayor Greg Zylka’s appointment of Susan Prosapio to the Heritage Preservation Commission;

Awarded the bid of $25,299.61 from Nelson Auto Center in Fergus Falls for the purchase of a 2017 GMC Sierra for the Street Department. The bid came through a state purchasing agreement for communities;

Awarded the low bid of $29,292.08 from Nelson Auto Center from Fergus Falls for a new 2017 Ford Police Interceptor for the Police Department. The bid came through a state purchasing agreement for communities;

Approved the installation of a streetlight on Riverview Drive, 380 feet west of Haven Road;

Approved the Joint Powers Agreement with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force. No financial contribution from the city to the task force has been determined yet;

Received a petition from Falls Court Dentists requesting the city designate a parking spot on First Avenue Northeast as a handicapped parking spot; and

Denied a waiver of the noise control ordinance for a wedding at Linden Hill on May 20. Linden Hill was seeking to extend the time the music could play from 10 p.m. to midnight. Councilmen Frank Gosiak and Leif Hanson voted against denying the request, with Hanson saying he’d like to see more events held at Linden Hill.

The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A special work session and public forum will be held before the meeting.