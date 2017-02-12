Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – DOCUMENT 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Street Improvements

Little Falls, Minnesota

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City Administrator until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2016, at City Hall located at 100 7th Avenue NE, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345-0244, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2017 Street Improvements. Major quantities for the Work include:

49 TREE Clearing and Grubbing

14,735 SQ YD Remove Bituminous Pavement

3,550 CU YD Common Excavation

1,500 CU YD Granular Borrow (CV)

2,500 CU YD Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5

3,421 TON Type SP 12.5 Non- Wearing Course Mixture (2,B)

1,421 LIN FT 8-15 PVC Pipe Sewer (SDR 35)

25 EACH Connect to Existing Sanitary Sewer Service

1,175 LIN FT 6 Water Main Ductile Iron CL 52

1,890 LIN FT 12-18 RC Pipe Sewer Design 3006

9,542 SQ FT 4 Concrete Walk

6,148 LIN FT Concrete Curb and Gutter Design B618

450 SQ FT Modular Block Retaining Wall

Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by the City of Little Falls dated February 6, 2017.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: City of Little Falls, 100 7th Avenue NE, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345-0244, 320.616.5500, Greg Kimman, PE, gkimman@cityoflittlefalls.com.

The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.

Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 4757334 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase Bidding Documents as noted above.

Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

Bids shall be directed to the City Administrator, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR 2017 STREET IMPROVEMENTS, LITTLE FALLS, MN.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner.

Jon Radermacher

City Administrator

Little Falls, MN

PUBLISH: February 12, 26, 2017

(652852)