Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the County Auditor/Treasurer at 213 SE 1st Avenue in Little Falls, Minnesota until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday March 9, 2017 for countywide ground in pavement marking. A full notice can be viewed at the Public Works Department website at http://www.co.morrison.mn.us/

Steven C. Backowski

Director of Public Works /

County Engineer

PUBLISH: February 12, 19, 26, 2017 (652376)