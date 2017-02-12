Agendas – Notice

School Board Meeting
ISD #482 Little Falls, MN
February 13, 2017
Business Meeting 5:00 PM
(County Commissioners
Board Room)
Morrison County
Government Center
213 Southeast First Avenue,
Little Falls, MN
Business Meeting – 5:00 PM
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Presentation
4. 1. Wade Mathers – Little Falls Community Middle School Flyer Time
5. Public Comments
6. Consent Agenda
6. 1. Personnel
6. 2. Approval of Prior Meeting Minutes
6. 3. Approval of Financial Transactions
7. Resolution for Acceptance of Gifts
8. Reports from Board Members
9. Superintendents Report
10. Old or Unfinished Business
10. 1. Trip to Italy
11. New Business
11. 1. School District Joint Agreement to Sell and Purchase of Services for a Teacher on Assignment
11. 2. First Draft of 2017-2018 School Calendar
11. 3. Fundraisers 2016-17
11. 4. Second Quarter 2016-17 Budget
12. Adjournment
