Agendas – Notice

School Board Meeting

ISD #482 Little Falls, MN

February 13, 2017

Business Meeting 5:00 PM

(County Commissioners

Board Room)

Morrison County

Government Center

213 Southeast First Avenue,

Little Falls, MN

Business Meeting – 5:00 PM

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Presentation

4. 1. Wade Mathers – Little Falls Community Middle School Flyer Time

5. Public Comments

6. Consent Agenda

6. 1. Personnel

6. 2. Approval of Prior Meeting Minutes

6. 3. Approval of Financial Transactions

7. Resolution for Acceptance of Gifts

8. Reports from Board Members

9. Superintendents Report

10. Old or Unfinished Business

10. 1. Trip to Italy

11. New Business

11. 1. School District Joint Agreement to Sell and Purchase of Services for a Teacher on Assignment

11. 2. First Draft of 2017-2018 School Calendar

11. 3. Fundraisers 2016-17

11. 4. Second Quarter 2016-17 Budget

12. Adjournment

