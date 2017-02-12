Clarence M. Yanta, 94,of Little Falls, died at his home Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Spring burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

Clarence was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Flensburg, to Steve and Pauline (Kedrowski) Yanta. Clarence began farming and farmed with his parents until 1963. Clarence married Marie Sand, May 26, 1972. He worked for Munsingwear in Minneapolis and Little Falls, Charlie’s Pizza, Red Bull, and Wiczek Carpet doing janitorial work. Clarence enjoyed bowling, bike riding, and collecting aluminum cans. He also enjoyed going to the casino.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Marie of Little Falls; daughter, Cathy (Pat Plante) Molitor of Little Falls; and two grandsons, Deven and Masen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Esther Pfalf; and three brothers, Frank, Henry, and Richard. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Funeral Chapel in Randall.

