Donald Vince Vnuk, 89, passed away quickly and peacefully at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN on January 25, 2017 with family present. He enjoyed the simple things in life and greatly appreciated what he had. He loved to joke around and tell stories. His thoughtfulness and ability to make friends followed him throughout his days. His many passions included dancing, fishing, playing cards, growing his own vegetables, working on cars, fixing things and his faith in God. His children, and their spouses and children meant the world to him.

He was born in the town of Flensburg on January 3, 1928. In his early years, he worked on his parents’ farm. In 1951, he was drafted into the Army and served until 1953. After his honorable discharge, he moved to the Twin Cities. He married Carol Faye Lother on July 16, 1955 and, after more than 30 years of marriage, divorced, but she always remained in his heart. In 1990, he moved to Little Falls, Minnesota, where he remained until his final months.

He will be deeply missed.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MM with Father Joe Herzing officiating. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on Monday and 9 to 10 am on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Military Rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 208 Broadway W, Little Falls, MN 56345.

