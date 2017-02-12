Gazelka, Kresha says this year will be different at the state Legislature

Representative Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, left, and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, respond to questions and concerns from constituents during a legislative update.

Morrison County residents packed the Council Chambers at Little Falls City Hall Feb. 3 to hear from their representatives to the Minnesota Legislature.

Other than a few opening and closing remarks from Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Rep. Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls), the hour and a half long forum was dedicated to the two answering questions from constituents.

Some of the constituents began their comments with congratulations on the two being elected to leadership positions within the House and Senate.

Gazelka was elected to the most powerful position in the senate, the senate majority leader, while Kresha was elected to the third most powerful position in the House, house majority whip.

Gazelka said having both himself and Kresha in leadership roles will help their district be better represented at the Legislature.

During opening statements, Kresha and Gazelka said things at the capitol are looking different than last year when the tax bill, bonding bill and the transportation bill failed to become law.

Gazelka said this year, things like the tax conformity bill, which has the Minnesota tax code match changes in the federal tax code, passed ahead of schedule.

“This year the tone is a little bit different,” Gazelka said. “Things are moving forward.”

A bill giving relief to individuals with extremely high medical insurance premiums was also passed.

Kresha said while Gazelka, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Zimmerman, and Gov. Mark Dayton did a good job on working to get it passed, he is angry the state even had to do it in the first place, blaming the insurance changes following the Affordable Care Act’s passing.

“The fact that we even had to be there was difficult,” Kresha said. “We’re fixing some things that we shouldn’t have had to do.”

Gazelka and Kresha responded to questions on topics ranging from the state’s buffer strip law to the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail to the shortage of teachers in Minnesota schools.

When Little Falls Community School District Supt. Stephen Jones brought up the teacher shortage, Kresha not only talked about the issue, saying another part of the problem is teachers switching to other careers because of reasons like parents not supporting them, but also said he hoped to see more input from local people on any topic.

Both Gazelka and Kresha said changes need to be made to relax licensing requirements for teachers, including those teachers who move to Minnesota from another state.

Kresha said when ideas get brought up to the Legislature from people like Jones, they have a better chance of getting through than ideas legislators come up with and attempt to push to colleagues.

“If the idea comes up from the grassroots and it shows how we’re going to solve a problem, that’s how we get things done in St. Paul,” Kresha said.

In several cases, including the DNR’s involvement in Little Rock Creek and changes to regulations that could impact drug treatment programs here in Morrison County, the two gave people with questions their contact information to talk further about concerns. Or, they said they would bring the topics up with other legislators who are taking point on the issue.

The update is one of two held every year by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The other update will be held at the end of this year’s legislative session.