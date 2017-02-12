Morrison County becomes full voting member of NJPA

Morrison County is now a full member of the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA), with the power to vote on items like who will sit on its Board of Directors.

Before this, Morrison County was a member, but it did not have voting privileges.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s Board meeting.

Commissioner Mike Wilson, who is the chairman of the NJPA Board of Directors, said being a full voting member gives the county benefits, such as voting privileges, but could also make the county partially liable for NJPA’s debts.

Still, Wilson said, there are ways of getting out of it.

“Now if NJPA would start to go to pieces or things were falling apart, we could get out of this agreement next year,” Wilson said.

In that case, he said, Morrison County could just go back to its old membership status where it wasn’t liable.

He said he didn’t see an issue with becoming a full member, within the organization because NJPA is much more financially stable now than it was 10 years ago.

“I wouldn’t want the county to be a voting member if I felt there was any risk,” Wilson said.

The agreement came before the Board, because now instead of focusing mostly on school districts, NJPA is doing more work with local and county governments.

“We’ve learned a lot about their ability to help us as a county,” County Administrator Deb Gruber said.

Commissioner Randy Winscher suggested the motion be put forward to approve the agreement contingent on County Attorney Brian Middendorf giving his approval of the agreement.

This measure passed 4-0 with Wilson abstaining because of his position at NJPA.

Board of Commissioners Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

Approved a change to the recreational trail rules allowing ATVs to use the trails up to the first snowmobile trail grooming and after the last one of the season. Previously, ATVs were not allowed on county owned trails between Dec. 1 and March 31, of the next year;

Sold an unbuildable 2-foot strip of tax forfeited land in the city of Little Falls, at a cost of $5 and applicable fees, to a business on First Street Northeast, whose property adjoins the tax forfeited property on both sides;

Authorized Social Services Director Brad Vold to sign an agreement with Nystrom and Associates out of New Brighton for therapeutic support for children. The contract is effective until Dec. 31 and Social Services can pay the contractor up to $25,000;

Approved out of state travel for Theresa Sweeney to attend The National Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta as a member of the Substance Abuse Care Team from April 17-20. All expenses are covered by CHI St. Gabriel’s Health;

Approved a memorandum of agreement with Otter Tail, Clay and Wilkin counties for backup sanitarian services.;

Approved a resolution allowing for the sale of $12.8 million in bonds for the Morrison County Government Center renovation; and

Approved an agreement authorizing the county’s Public Works Department to provide engineering services to the city of Upsala for the rebuilding of Tower Road. Upsala will cover all of the project’s costs.

The next meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m. in the Morrison County Government Center’s Board Room.