Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 10, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $228,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Rose Mary Miller, an unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a Subsidiary of IndyMac Bank, F.S.B.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a Subsidiary of IndyMac Bank, F.S.B.

SERVICER: CIT Bank, N.A. formerly known as OneWest Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 6, 2015, Morrison County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number 4407, Thereafter recorded in Torrens recorded November 6, 2015 as document number 4407 in the office of the Registrar of Titles of Morrison County, Minnesota

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to CIT Bank, N.A.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 29, Township 133, Range 30, lying North and West of County State Aid Highway No. 1, except the North Ten acres thereof

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8382 Azalea Road, Pillager, MN 56473

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0059.001 COT# 1573.0

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Morrison

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $130,826.62

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 4, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 213 SE 1st Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56345

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2018, or the next business day if April 4, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 9, 2017

CIT Bank, N.A.

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

