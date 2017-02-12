Notice of Public Hearings – NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE MORRISON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON FEBRUARY 27, 2017 AT 7:00 P.M. IN THE COUNTY BOARD ROOM OF THE MORRISON COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 213 1ST AVENUE SE, LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345 TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:

1. Dave & Tammy Saehr 25613 Highway 27, Pierz, MN 56364 Application to Rezone a portion of two parcels from Agriculture to Commercial for the purpose of adding up to two billboards; located in pt of NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 and pt of NW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 18, Township 40, Range 30, Pierz Township.

2. Gerald Theis & Brian Boser- 30671 93rd St, Pierz, MN 56364 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand the existing Tier I feedlot to a Tier III beef & swine feedlot; located in N 1/2 of NE 1/4, Section 12, Township 39, Range 30, Buckman Township.

3. Curtis & Janice Plante No property address Application for a Conditional Use Permit to establish a Tier III swine feedlot; located in NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 42, Range 31, Ripley Township.

ANY CORRESPONDENCE FROM THE PUBLIC MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE PLANNING & ZONING OFFICE AT LEAST ONE WEEK PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

PUBLISH: February 12, 2017

(652718)