TO THE

RESIDENTS OF

CITY OF ROYALTON

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Royalton at 7:15 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 within the Royalton City Hall located at 12 North Birch Street, Royalton, MN.

Purpose of this hearing is to consider amending Ordinance #34, Nuisances.

Carol Madsen

Royalton City Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/02/652898-1.pdf