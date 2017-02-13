A firestorm of red hot letters sent to state Legislature

As part of an effort by local community members and businesses to get the Minnesota Legislature to approve $2.5 million for the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST), Cathy VanRisseghem organized a red letter campaign designed to get thousands of letters of support. Now, according to Bob Reinitz, chairman of the CRVST Board, close to 5,000 letters will be taken to the state Legislature when members begin to debate the bill. Among these letters were 1,596 collected by a group led by Pat Tedford. Pictured are the group and some of the people who supported its efforts front row (from left): Jean Dennis, Carol Meyer and Tedford. Back row; Kris VonBerge, Paul Dennis, Kate Festler, Frank Gosiak, Karen Hansmann and Wayne Hansmann. Not pictured are VanRisseghem, Stacy Stevenson, Jerry and Audrey Majerus, Pat and Becky McGuire, Sue Vosen and Reinitz.