Kenneth Zimmer, 87- year-old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with the Rev. Steve Priola officiating. The burial will be held at Darling Cemetery, north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday February 13 and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday all at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Kenneth John Zimmer was born April 15, 1929, in Jamestown, N.D. to the late John and Laura (Hoye) Zimmer. The family moved to Windsor, N.D., when Ken was a young boy. He attended school in Windsor. He worked with his parents on the family farm until the age of 21. He ventured out and worked for various farmers in the Windsor area. Kenneth was united in marriage to Esther L. Sehumel on June 18, 1960, at the Baptist Church in Jamestown, N.D. The couple resided in North Dakota until 1967, when they moved to Clarissa. Ken and Esther moved to Little Falls in 1969, where he worked for Fingerhut in St. Cloud, as a forklift driver and lead man. He retired in 1990. Kenneth and Esther were former members of First Baptist Church in Little Falls.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gary (Cindy) Zimmer of Waco, Texas and James Zimmer of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, J.B. Zimmer and Zachary Zimmer of Sauk Rapids; great-granddaughter, Olivia; siblings, Donald (Violet) Zimmer of Burnsville, Herbert (Bessie) Zimmer of Browerville, Edna Olson of Little Falls and Lila Larson of Cushing.

