Marilyn Anna Bieganek (Hansmann) left this world to join her beloved Stanley in heaven on Feb. 10, 2017. The North Minneapolis girl who married the small-town boy and became the happy mother of seven children, 11 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren and will be deeply missed by her large family and many friends.

Preceded in death by her parents (Michael and Rose Hansmann); and husband, (Stanley Bieganek), Marilyn is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Hoffmann; children, Ramona (Reiny) Hanneken, Michael (Marcello Quinones) Bieganek, Deborah Mondloch, William (Terri) Bieganek, Kay Brausen, Jeff Bieganek and Justin Bieganek, along with her 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Born in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 1931, Marilyn attended St. Anne’s grade school in Minneapolis and graduated from St. Anthony High School in Minneapolis. She worked after high school at Pliam Floor Coverings before her marriage.

After meeting her future husband at a dance near Platte Lake and having a three-year courtship, Marilyn and Stanley were married on Aug. 18, 1951, at St. Anne’s Church in Minneapolis.

Moving to Harding, where her husband was the owner of Bieganek Implement, Marilyn quickly became an active and integral member of the community and church…. even though she was told to “act her age” when she was caught by a neighbor cartwheeling with her kids in the front yard!

Marilyn formed and served with the local PTO for Harding Elementary School. She taught catechism for Holy Cross Church, fearlessly calling on her own children when she didn’t get the answers she was looking for. She worked hard as an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Harding having many roles with the Rosary Sodality since 1952, led the waitress staff for the annual church bazaar for over 30 years and then took over the bazaar pie room when that became too difficult. And of course, you can’t forget the many activities of the Harding Commercial Club with the annual 4th of July Parade, John Deere Day and Santa Visits.

Marilyn was a constant reader, loving her romance novels and the StarTribune. The radio was always tuned to WCCO, always keeping in touch with her hometown, Minneapolis. Happiness came in her many flower gardens, watching and feeding her birds, summer and fall days at the cabin with her family, traveling with her family, singing alongside Stanley at the piano and of course cooking up a storm. Marilyn was Martha Stewart before Martha even existed and her family enjoyed the best spaghetti, chow mein, dill pickles, baked breads, cabbage rolls and of course, cookies. Food was definitely love in her house.

Marilyn had an amazing sense of style and it didn’t matter if she was going to church or going to a gala, but she was always the belle of the ball. As long as she had her diamonds on, she was not to be missed.

After suffering a stroke, Marilyn worked hard to stubbornly maintain her independence and her family is extremely grateful for the many neighbors and friends who took care of her and always kept an eye on her. The family would also like to thank her many caregivers at the St. Joseph Hospital, Pierz Essentia Clinic, Horizon Health, St. Cloud Hospital and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Augusta, MN 56301, PH: 320.255.5433.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, Minnesota with interment in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church, also Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

