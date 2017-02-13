Plumski/Gottwalt

Lawrence and Denise Plumski of Little Falls are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alison Plumski, to Brian Gottwalt, son of Steve and the late Mary Gottwalt of Royalton.

Alison is a 2007 graduate of Royalton High School. Alison attended Argosy University where she completed her MBA. She is currently employed at Essentia Health in Brainerd.

Brian is a 2008 graduate of Royalton High School. He is currently employed with Kassella Concrete in Pierz.

A wedding is being planned for May 20, 2017.