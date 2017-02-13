St. Cloud man, Sauk Rapids woman arrested for alleged burglary near Bowlus

Charges are pending against James Maldonardo, 29, St Cloud, and Amanda Rockenbach, 28, Sauk Rapids, for their alleged involvement in a residential burglary on 450th Street, south of Bowlus, in Morrison County.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said Friday, Feb. 10, about 11:09 a.m., a homeowner called the sheriff’s office to report that he just interrupted his stepson and a female allegedly burglarizing his residence. The homeowner told the Sheriff’s Department the two suspect fled from the residence with scrap metal and copper that they had allegedly stolen from the outbuildings on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived and were able to view surveillance video of the burglary, showing the suspects allegedly stealing items from the property. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office alerted area scrap metal dealers about the theft. Larsen said a short time later, a metal recycling company in St. Cloud, called the St. Cloud Police Department stating the suspects were at their business trying to sell the items. The Police Department responded and detained the two suspects until Morrison County deputies arrived and placed them under arrest for the alleged burglary.

Both Maldonardo and Rochenbach were transported to the Morrison County Jail where they are being held pending formal charges for burglary.