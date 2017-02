Registered Holstein Auction • 11:00 a.m.

located 1 mile south of

Swanville, MN on MN State 28, then 3 miles west on County Tar #104, then 3/10 mile

south on 321st Ave.; or being 4 miles north of Grey Eagle, MN on County #102, then 1 mile east on

County 13, then 1.25 miles north on 321st Ave. to Farm #18257.

Mid-American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com