The Little Falls Senior Center hosted its annual Valentine’s Day party, Thursday. The center brought in the band “Social Security Express “ to play for visitors who came from places like Monticello, Rice and of course, Little Falls. The party-goers danced with friends, family and romantic partners as they listened to the band play classic country. Pictured are some of the dancers (from left): Lucy Gessell, her cousin Don Schlichting, Dothan Aleshire and his wife Diane.