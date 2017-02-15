Alice J. Lawrence, 81- year-old resident of Savage, formerly of Little Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Shakopee Friendship Manor in Shakopee. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Alice Jean Lawrence (nee DeYoung) was born on July 19, 1935, in Minneapolis. Alice was the mother of seven children and considered their upbringing as the most important job and her greatest accomplishment. She instilled in her children a sense of independence and toleration. She believed in being active in politics as a source of change. Alice was a voracious reader on all subjects. She will be truly missed by all her friends and family.

Alice is survived by her children, Bill (Peggy) Proper of Richmond, Pat (Sadie) Hartnagel of Shakopee, Mary Proper of Eagan, Eric Proper of Evanston, Wyo., Steve (Dana) Super of Bartlett, Ill., and Tom (Lidia) Super of Chicago, Ill.; brother, Harlan (Margie) Clinkenbeard of Waukesha, Wis.; dear friends, Dorothy and Audrey; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard Proper.

