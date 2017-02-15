Anna “Tootie” P. Simon, 87-year-old resident of Buckman Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at St. Benedict's Senior Living in St. Cloud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 4:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz.

Anna Pauline Simon (known as Tootie) was born at home March 1, 1929, in Richardson Township, Morrison County, to the late John and Katherine (Kertzman) Vander Heyden. Tootie grew up on the family farm and attended District 88B School, Cove Elementary and Onamia High School through part of the 10th grade. Tootie worked at the Coffee Shop in Onamia, cleaned a few houses in Onamia and also worked on the family farm before getting married. She was united in marriage to Frank J. Simon on June 16, 1956, in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia. The couple lived and farmed in Buckman Township until retiring in 1988. Tootie said there was no such thing as retirement. She kept herself busy embroidering dish towels and tying quilts for the Christian Mothers and the Mission Groups, embroidering 830 sets of seven dish towels. She also helped at the funeral lunches and annual bazaar for St. Michael’s Catholic Church, keeping count of the number of plates/napkins used. She also enjoyed playing cards, doing word search puzzle books, collecting Denim Days figurines. Tootie especially enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. Tootie was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and The Christian Mothers in Buckman. She also belonged to the St. Theresa Mission Group and St. Jude Mission Group of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill.

Anna “Tootie” P. Simon is survived by her sons and daughters and their spouses: Robert (Julie) Simon of Little Rock, Beverly (Joe) Then of St. Cloud, Paul (Darice “Dede”) Simon of Little Rock and Peggy (Steve) Oltz of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters and their spouses: Margaret (Jake) Konkol of Slayton, Irene Jacobson of Crystal, Genevieve (Clarence) Czech of Milaca, Delores Pick of Cottage Grove, Louise (Ervin) Billmeyer of Buckman, Lorraine (Celestine) Mischke of St. Paul Park, Clarice (Ervin) Marshik of Buckman and James Vander Heyden of Holdingford; 13 grandchildren: Sarah, Laura, David (Kayla) and Michael Then; Amanda Rajkowski, Kenny Simon, Nancy (Jesse Virnig), Annette, Jackie and Cari Simon; Ryan, Cody and Katie Oltz; great-grandchildren Alex and Henry Rajkowski.

Tootie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine Vander Heyden; husband, Frank J. Simon; son, Raymond J. Simon; infant brother, Alfred Vander Heyden; sister, Frances Mahal; brother, John Vander Heyden; sisters-in-law, Daisy, Karen and Jeanne Vander Heyden; brothers-in-law, George Mahal, Earl Jacobson and David Pick.

Post navigation