John Hewett “Jack” Lemme, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls surrounded by his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the church. The burial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do something special for or with a loved one, to celebrate life!

Jack was the owner of KLTF Radio in Little Falls for more than 40 years and an active community leader. He enjoyed sailing on Lake Superior, golfing, skiing in the mountains, traveling, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean of 64 years; daughters, Linda (Steve) Rucker, Kathy (Gordy) Peterson; sons, Steve (Susanne) Lemme and Mark Lemme; grandchildren, Ryan, Erin, Keziah, Elliot, Chloe, Hanna and Chad; great-grandchild, Norah.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret.

