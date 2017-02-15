Kenneth “Ken” J. Heid, a 74-year old resident of St. Cloud, formerly of Pierz, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Pierz. Father Gerald Dalseth officiating and Father Kenneth Popp concelebrating. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 P.M. and from 9 to 10 A.M. on Thursday, all at The Shelley-Virnig Funeral Chapel in Pierz.

Kenneth Joseph (Ken) Heid was born Aug 4, 1942, in Browerville, to the late George Thomas and Agnes Josephine (Nalezny) Heid. In 1960 he graduated from Browerville High School. In the late 1960’s he joined the National Guard and served until 1963. He was united in marriage to Janice Marie Abel, June 17, 1967, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. In 1963 he starting working at the American National Bank in Little Falls, and in 1971 he accepted a position at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Pierz, as a loan officer. Ken attended many banking schools and was a graduate of the H. V. Prochnow School of Banking in Madison, Wis. Ken received many promotions during his banking career, retiring in 2007 as CEO. He was a member of the Pierz Knights of Columbus Council #3982, member of the Pierz Jaycees serving as President and holding other positions, and past President of the Pierz Lions. Ken also served on the St Joseph’s Parochial school board, was a communion minister for St Joseph’s Church, and was involved with Pierz Cub Scouts and served as leader. Ken enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing (especially with his granddaughter Taylor), yard work and anything outdoors. He had a special love for his grandchildren; Taylor, who was his “fishing buddy” and his “little buddy” Nicholas.

Ken is survived by his wife Jan of St. Cloud; children, Diane (Jeff) Stein of Sartell, Daniel Heid of Pierz and Thomas Heid of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Taylor and Nicholas Heid of Sauk Rapids and Hailey Storkamp of Pierz; sister, Linda (Bill Warrick) Heid of San Diego, Calif. and brother, Robert (Vicki) Heid of Browerville; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles Heid.

